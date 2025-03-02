This Shraddha Kapoor film was based on the Mumbai underworld, and it was her first film where she was playing the central character. However, the movie was a major box office disappointment and became the biggest flop of her career.

Shraddha Kapoor was the biggest Bollywood star of 2024. Last year, where Hindi films were struggling at the box office, she gave the biggest movie of the year, Stree 2. The daughter of Shakti Kapoor is now among the biggest actors of Bollywood, and it took her 14 years to achieve this status.

However, today we will discuss Shraddha's biggest flop, a movie that was not only a commercial flop, but was also critically panned. This film was Shraddha's first film where she played the main lead or titular role, but it was a major box office disappointment

Shraddha Kapoor's biggest flop is...

Haseena Parkar, Apoorva Lakhia's (Shootout At Lokhandwala) directorial was based on the life of Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, who became Godmother of Nagpada. In this film, Shraddha shared the screen with her real-life brother Sidharth Kapoor, who played a dreaded gangster.

Watch Haseena Parkar trailer

Not Shraddha Kapoor, but this actress was OG Haseena Parkar

As per the reports, director Apoorva Lakhia first approached Sonakshi Sinha for the titular role. However, Sonakshi was committed to complete Ittefaq (2017). Thus, she's rejected the film, and Shraddha was finalised for the role.

Haseena Parkar box office collection

The movie was released in cinemas on September 22, 2017, with hugely negative critical reviews. The movie was even rejected by the audience. Made in the budget of Rs 18 crores, the film could only manage to collect Rs 8 crore in India, and Rs 1 lakh overseas. The worldwide gross of the film was only Rs 11 crore, and ended up becoming a box office disaster.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

After the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor's new project is keenly awaited. There is no official announcement of her next project. But she will be returning in the blockbuster franchise with Stree 3, which is scheduled for August 13, 2027.