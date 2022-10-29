Shraddha Kapoor announces Stree 2, says 'I am coming back'

Sharaddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's 20-second cameo in Bhediya's song Thumkeshwari became the highlight of the dance number. Yesterday, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon launched the song of the upcoming film, and Kapoor revealed that her much-awaited sequel of Stree is going on floors, and she will be starting filming for it very very soon.

Shraddha is all set to reprise her much-loved character of Stree, which garnered immense attention and love from the audience. Details of when she will be kickstarting the shoot are highly awaited.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes of the song, wherein she could be heard saying, "Guess who is back.. this is just to give a little sneak peek that I am coming back. Stree is back" Sharing more glimpses of the making of the song, Shraddha said, "Super vibe. It's so nice to be back on set... It's so nice for me because we are starting the shoot of Stree 2 very very soon"

Shraddha has been absent from the big screen for quite some time. And, Stree 2 is the perfect comeback news by the actress. Although she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com next year, fans of the hit horror-comedy will await the next instalment.

Speaking about Bhediya, The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy was unveiled on the date when Dhawan completed a decade in Bollywood. On November 19, team Bhediya showcased the theatrical trailer before the media, and it was followed by a press conference.