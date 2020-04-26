'Showed no ill health so didn't quarantine myself': Kanika Kapoor releases official statement post COVID-19 recovery

Days after being discharged from the hopsital post her coronavirus treatment, Kanika Kapoor released an official statement. The singer, who was the first COVID-19 positive patient from Bollywood, mentions everything what happened from her arrival to her recovery.

Kanika Kapoor stated that she did not dodge the security at the airport and was tested negative nor did she show any symptoms when she was partying. The 'Baby Doll' famed singer mentioned the timelines and said that she started showing symptoms only a day after attending the parties and got herself hospitalized soon after.

Read Kanika's statement here:

I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.

Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, in-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself.

I travelled to Lucknow the following day on the 11th March to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights. On the 14th and 15th March I attended a friend's lunch & dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on the 17th and 18th March so I requested to be tested. I was tested on the 19th March and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital.

I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality.

Love, Kanika 26 April 2020