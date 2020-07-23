'Shouldn't make it about herself, her personal vendetta': Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's statement

Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in a tiff after she spoke against powerful filmmakers of Bollywood and also called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as "B-Grade actresses". While Taapsee reacted to Kangana's comments, Swara recently said Kangana should celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput and not ridicule everyone else.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Swara said, "I think when you call your colleagues 'Chaaploos, chaatney waaley, needy outsider, B grade actress!' and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else," BollywoodLife reported.

Speaking further about nepotism debate which was sparked by Sushant's death, Swara said, "I've always maintained that 'everyone agrees nepotism exists in Bollywood'. I've gone as far as describing Bollywood as 'feudal'. It's just that I think there are structural reasons for that and we need to go deeper than individual name-calling and understand that structure, if we want to change anything for the better. I questioned Karan Johar about the 'feudal' nature of Bollywood on camera in 2016. But on a positive note, I think with the proliferation of OTT platforms and the audience becoming more appreciative of newer stories - things are opening up for 'outsiders'."

Further praising Kangana as an actress, the Raanjhana actor said, "I think she is a top-notch actress. My favourite Kangana performances are as Rani in 'Queen' and as Datto in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'."