Should Poonam Pandey face legal action for death hoax publicity stunt? Legal expert Dr Kislay Panday weighs in

Supreme Court solicitor and author Dr Kislay Panday analyses the legal ramifications Poonam Pandey could face for her death hoax

Dr Kislay Panday

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

Edited by

For those who don’t know, Poonam Pandey, an Indian model, posted a story on Instagram faking her death due to cervical cancer. This news shocked everyone.

But, one day later, she posted a video, revealing that she was very much alive. It was a planned stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Even a big marketing agency like Schbang was involved in this. Some people are calling it a great marketing campaign, while others are criticizing it for insensitivity.

Poonam Pandey's stunt for sure drew attention and may have increased the number of people talking about cervical cancer. However, it raises an important question — was playing with emotions necessary, especially on a subject as sensitive as death?

Comparatively, campaigns like the polio drive, led by the government with Amitabh Bachchan, achieved great results without resorting to such tactics. In marketing, creating awareness should focus on sensitivity over sensationalism. This stunt might have grabbed the attention, but in the healthcare industry, there’s always a better way to do it.

From a legal perspective, Poonam Pandey's actions are a punishable offense – a blatant criminal misrepresentation to gain benefits not legally due. Impressive as it may be, she must face the full force of the law to ensure a stern and impactful response, that sends a clear message to society — manipulating information for personal gain has consequences.

We're not just talking about Poonam Pandey's actions; but about establishing an example that discourages such manipulative behaviors in the future.

Was this awareness campaign right or an insensitive play on public emotions? What do you think?

