Bollywood

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

Even today people remember Sonam Khan after listening to the song 'Tirchi Topi Wale, Babu Bhole-Bhale…'. Sonam Khan was one of the most popular actresses in the film industry and was touted as the next superstar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..
The '90s was one era that gave many superstar actresses to Bollywood who made a name for themselves. While actresses try every possible way to make a career in films and struggle hard for it, yesteryear superstar Sonam Khan got the opportunity to become a lead heroine very easily. Sonam Khan appeared in more than 35 films from 1987 to 1994, but at the peak of her career, she said goodbye to the film world and quit acting. Sonam Khan made her debut with the Telugu film 'Samrat', and the next year made her Bollywood debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in 'Vijay' (1988).

In 1994, Sonam Khan worked with Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Insaniyat'. At the peak of her career, she then fell in love, got married, and said goodbye to the film world. Sonam Khan fell in love with Rajiv Rai, producer Gulshan Rai’s son. The couple got married in 1991 when Sonam Khan was just 18. 

Even today people remember Sonam Khan after listening to the song 'Tirchi Topi Wale, Babu Bhole-Bhale…'. Sonam Khan was one of the most popular actresses in the film industry and was touted as the next superstar. 

Sonam did not have to struggle much to establish herself in the film world. When she wanted to make a career in acting, she went straight to the set. There she met Rishi Kapoor. He said that things won't work out here, you should meet Yash Chopra. 

This advice from Rishi Kapoor proved so useful for Sonam Kapoor that she got work in Yash Chopra's film as soon as she talked to him. After debuting, there came a time when she signed 100 films, despite this her career graph was not long. 

Sonam recently spoke to Bollywood Bubble and said that she regrets getting married. After marriage, her career started sinking. She also said that it is okay to get married, but never leave your work, you should not distance yourself from the industry.

When Sonam was asked if she felt that her career stalled after marriage, she said, "Of course I got work so easily, so maybe I did not have the same appreciation, I got married and ran away leaving my already built career."

Sonam Khan now lives in Mumbai with her son Gaurav Rai and is trying to make a comeback in films. In November 2023, the actress, after 30 years, made her first public appearance at the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai.

Advertisement