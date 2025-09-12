Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...

Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang have taken the responsibility for shooting outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence after her sister Khushboo Patani had allegedly insulted Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

A few gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani's residence in Civil Lines, Bareilly on Friday, as per an India Today report. Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the same and has stated that this step has been taken after her sister Khushboo Patani allegedly insulted Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The police said that several rounds were fired in the two rounds of aerial firing reported around 4:30 am on September 12. No injuries have been reported. The police is currently investigating the matter. A social media post made by the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang, written in Hindi, has claimed responsibility for the incident and issued warning to the Hindi film industry.

The post read, "Jai Shri Ram. Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive."

"This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty", it further read.

The authenticity of this post is being verified and the authorities have started search for those involved in the shocking incident. Khushboo, who is a retired Indian Army Major, had criticised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his misogynistic remarks against women staying in live-in relationships. The followers of Premanand Maharaj had trolled Khushboo after her comments.

READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute