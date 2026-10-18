Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, actor narrowly escapes, two people injured

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday, injuring two people, including the actor's driver.

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said. "Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," the official reiterated.

As per preliminary reports, an unidentified individual fired upon the actor and his friend. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab those involved, with specialised teams checking CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.



Born as Jai Hemant Shroff, Tiger Shroff is son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and debuted in Bollywood with the action romantice drama Heropanti in 2014. Known for his action stunts and dance moves, Tiger has starred in commercially successful films including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, and Singham Again.



He was last seen in the 2025 release Baaghi 4, which bombed at the box office. His next release is Lag Jaa Gale, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

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