Shooting of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration postponed, here's why

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to team up for the first time in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and was all set to go on floors earlier this month. However, after Katrina got tested positive for coronavirus, the film has been postponed indefinitely. This is also because of the currently COVID-19 situation in the country.

Talking about the same, Vijay told Spotboye, "We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off. My web series with Raj-DK was also scheduled to begin at the end of May. I don’t know what will happen now."

Sethupathi added, "We are taking utmost precaution here. In Mumbai, I don’t know what is happening."

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Taurani had spoken about the same. He had said, "Our film was anyway supposed to start by April-end. Once Katrina gets better then we will decide on the shoot date. We will be filming in Mumbai, and were supposed to start with the readings. But it will now happen when Katrina gets better, we are hoping we should be able to start with the prep by April 21."

Apart from this film, Katrina also has Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty. She is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which she has reunited with Akshay Kumar. The film release has been postponed once again.