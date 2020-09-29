'Shoot these rapists publicly', tweets Kangana Ranaut on Hathras gang rape

After a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, several people expressed their outrage via protests as well as on social media pages. Kangana Ranaut also took to her Twitter page and showed her anger on hearing this heartbreaking news. She started by writing that the rapists should be shot publicly for the heinous crime. Kangana also wrote ' we failed our daughters'.

The actor's tweet read as "Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki."

As per ANI, the woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

"Hathras gang-rape victim was admitted at Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. She died today morning," a Safdarjung hospital official said.

As per IANS, on September 14, the victim was dragged by the dupatta around her neck to a field when she had gone to collect cattle fodder, which injured her spinal cord. When she was held down, she apparently bit her own tongue which caused a deep cut

Fakhrul Hoda, head of neurosurgery at the Aligarh hospital where she was being treated, told reporters that "Surgery to fix her spine could only have been done after her condition improved. The damage to the spinal cord appeared to be permanent."