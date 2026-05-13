FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone shot alternate romantic ending for Piku: 'Didn't keep it during final edit'

Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan, Deepika shot alternate romantic ending for Piku

Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder as Ramakrishna Ghosh replacement

Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder

Dhurandhar: Composer Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem through Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster duology

Dhurandhar: Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone shot alternate romantic ending for Piku: 'Didn't keep it during final edit'

Shoojit Sircar said Irrfan Khan remains a constant presence in his creative process. "Whenever I write something, I think of Irrfan. He would bring soul and heart to a film without doing much, but just being there", the director, known for Piku, Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor, and October, added.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 13, 2026, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone shot alternate romantic ending for Piku: 'Didn't keep it during final edit'
Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone during Piku promotions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the 'romantic' sensibilities of Irrfan Khan, his late friend and the lead actor of Piku, almost altered the final scene of the 2015 film. At a special screening of A Story That Refused to Die, the documentary on Irrfan’s film Paan Singh Tomar, the director fondly recalled the romantic side of the late actor. The 2015 comedy-drama Piku narrated a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Irrfan played the role of Rana Chaudhary, a witty and charming taxi business owner, who drives Piku (Padukone) and her father Bhashkor Banerjee (Bachchan) to Kolkata. 

"Not many people know that Irrfan was a romantic person. While we were shooting the last sequence of Piku where they (Deepika and Irrfan) are playing badminton and then it was cut. Irrfan came to me and said, 'Should I not go inside (the house)?' I was like, 'Why do you want to go inside?'. He was like, 'I should rather go inside (the house), since it's a romantic film, and the house help comes, I'll go.' I was like, 'We can shoot it as an option' and he insisted that I keep this in the final edit. We shot that but I didn’t keep it during the final edit," Shoojit said. 

Irrfan, the versatile star of films such as The Lunchbox, Talvar, Hindi Medium, and Maqbool, died at the age of 54 in April 2020 after a battle with cancer. The director, known for movies Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, October, and Sardar Udham, said that Irrfan remains a constant presence in his creative process. "Whenever I write something, I think of Irrfan. He would bring soul and heart to a film without doing much, but just being there. When I would write something, I would be rest assured that Irrfan is there in the film and he will add something and it will make sense." 

The documentary was screened on the sixth death anniversary of Irrfan on April 29 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Shoojit said he was captivated watching the documentary, which he felt, mirrored Irrfan's fascination about the magic of cinema. "We know how difficult it is to shoot behind-the-scenes of a film. But the magic of cinema is such that I was enjoying watching it, I was glued into this documentary. Irrfan also would often talk about the magic of cinema," he added.

READ | Why Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan worked for free in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone shot alternate romantic ending for Piku: 'Didn't keep it during final edit'
Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan, Deepika shot alternate romantic ending for Piku
Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder as Ramakrishna Ghosh replacement
Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder
Dhurandhar: Composer Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem through Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster duology
Dhurandhar: Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem
'Can’t Indian coaches develop hockey?’: PR Sreejesh slams hockey India in explosive note
'Can’t Indian coaches develop hockey?’: PR Sreejesh slams hockey India
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks massive record shared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli creates history, breaks massive record shared with Dhoni and Rohit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement