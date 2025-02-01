Despite receiving critical acclaim, I Want To Talk earned less than Rs 2 crore in India. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan.

Helmed by Shoojit Sorcar and headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk was released in the theatres on November 22 last year. Though the film received positive reviews from the critics, it failed at the box office. Now, in his latest interview, the National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit has reflected on the movie's box office failure.

Speaking to NDTV, the Piku director said, "I want to make the films as long as I can make them on my terms, and the vision I have. And sometimes it disturbs you. I was completely disoriented because I did not know what exactly did or did not work in terms of audiences going to the theatre. But now the film is also on OTT and I see a lot of people reacting to it. It is very difficult for me to explain. But yes, box office collection disturbs you."

Shoojit also shared that he didn't feel his film was in a niche category as he added, "I Want To Talk as a niche film or not, I would say that being a niche film, has got many ways. This film is based in the US, so there are a lot of languages that are spoken. The title of the film is in English. A lot of film lovers are exposed to a lot of international content. What do you call the subjects that they watch? So, if you look from that perspective, I never thought my film was in that niche category."

Despite its critical acclaim, I Want To Talk collected just Rs 1.95 crore net in India and grossed Rs 2.30 crore worldwide. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also features Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, Pearl Dey, and Jayank Kripalani in pivotal roles.