Sholay's Gabbar Singh aka Amjad Khan didn't have money to pay for wife’s hospital bills, reveals son

Be it the undying friendship between Jai and Veeru or the character of Gabbar Singh, the 1975 film Sholay, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, won millions of hearts and still does.

However, Amjad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar Singh, didn’t have money to pay for her wife Shehla Khan’s hospital bill. His son Shadaab Khan revealed that his father didn’t have money to pay so that his mother could be discharged from the hospital when he was born. In an interview with The Times of India, Shadaab revealed his family struggled a lot because of the financial crisis.

He further revealed that his father was ashamed to show his face to the hospital staff. Late Chetan Anand gave his father Rs 400 so that his mother and he can come from the hospital. His father had done Chetan’s film Hindustan Ki Kasam, therefore, he paid Rs 400. Chetan saw his father holding his head in a ‘corner’.

In 1992, Amjad died due to the heart attach at the age of 51. Shadaab also revealed that his father had deposited some money to his friends, but only a few of them returned his money.

‘Sholay' is a 1975 Indian action-adventure film written by Salim–Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by Salim–Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) are two criminals recruited by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to apprehend the brutal dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Basanti and Radha, Veeru and Jai's love interests, are played by Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri, respectively. ‘Sholay' is regarded as a classic and one of India's best films. It came in first place in the British Film Institute's vote of the "Top 10 Indian Films of All Time" in 2002. It was chosen the Best Film of the 50th Filmfare Awards in 2005 by the judges.