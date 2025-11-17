Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Have you ever felt like watching India's biggest movie, Sholay, on the big screen? Do you want to relive your memory of watching Jai-Veeru together on the 70mm? The makers of Sholay are re-releasing the film in a remastered version, with the original ending. Read on to know more details.

India's biggest blockbuster, the iconic piece of Indian cinema, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sholay, will be re-released in cinemas one more time. The iconic saga of Jai-Veeru will be relived on the big screen, and this time it will be coming with the original ending of the film. Sholay will be re-released in India in a remastered 4K version with the original ending. After the landmark film's world premiere at the prestigious Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy. Sholay will be having its homecoming moment, as the Indian audience will get to witness the Version they never got to see.

Sholay re-release date?

As the iconic film completed 50 years, Sholay will be released in cinemas on December 12, 2025. Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by the popular duo Salim-Javed, Sholay became a cult iconic film that reshaped Indian cinema. Moviegoers will get another chance to witness The Final Cut of Sholay with their family and friends in cinemas on December 12. Sippy Films, on their social media handles, shared the new poster of the film with the release date announcement.

Here's the post

Another reason why the Sholay re-release is more special is the fact that it will be released four days after the 90th birthday of Dharmendra, who is recovering from fatal breathlessness. Fans and avid moviegoers will surely queue to witness the 'Greatest Story Never Told' on the big screen. Several netizens have expressed their happiness with the film's release date.

Why did the ending of Sholay change?

Released on August 15, 1975, Sholay ends with former policeman, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) giving away the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) to the police. The original ending of the film was Thakur Baldev Singh kicking him from a height that leads to Gabbar Singh getting stabbed by a huge nail in the back, leading to his death. When the film went to CBFC for certification, they suggested changing the ending, as it might give away the wrong message to the masses. Although the makers were not in favour, ultimately they agreed to the suggestion and re-shot the ending.