Bollywood

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

A.K. Hangal worked in 225 films, starting his career in the industry at the age of 52. Born in 1914 in Siyalkot (now in Pakistan), he hailed from a Kashmiri Pandit family. He spent his childhood and adolescence in Peshawar, where he began his journey in theater.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amitabh Bachchan-AK Hangal (Credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Facebook)
A.K. Hangal, known for his role in Sholay (1975) and the iconic dialogue 'Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?' passed away in 2012. He left a lasting impact with his splendid performances in numerous movies of that era.

He worked in 225 films, starting his career in the industry at the age of 52. Born in 1914 in Siyalkot (now in Pakistan), he hailed from a Kashmiri Pandit family. He spent his childhood and adolescence in Peshawar, where he began his journey in theater. Before that, he had worked as a tailor.

Worked as a tailor:

As per Reddif.com, in one of his interviews, he said, "After the Partition, I stayed back in Pakistan but I was arrested because of communist ideologies. I spent two years in jail. I was beaten regularly because I would resist everything from bad food to bad civic facilities. I was asked to leave Pakistan and go to India. But how could I leave the place and culture where I was born? One day, Muslim seniors from my party told me to go to India and start party work there, as I was the only Hindu among them. I was given 12 hours to leave Pakistan."

As per reports, it is said that A.K. Hangal used to participate in Pakistan's Independence Day, which Bal Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena, did not appreciate. Therefore, his party banned the actor's films. A.K. Hangal worked in numerous films. After acting in 225 films, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2006 for his contribution to Hindi cinema. On February 8, 2011, Hangal walked the ramp in a wheelchair for fashion designer Riyaz Ganji's Summer Line in Mumbai.

When Amitabh Bachchan helped him financially 

In 2007, A.K. Hangal fell ill and didn't have the funds for treatment. In 2011, Bollywood stars came to his aid, with Amitabh Bachchan reportedly providing financial assistance of 20 lakhs. The actor continued to work until 2012, appearing in the television serial 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.' Although his role was small, he remained visible on screen.

A.K. Hangal passed away at the age of 97 on August 26, 2012. Three days after breaking his thigh bone due to a fall in the bathroom, he was admitted to Asha Parekh Hospital in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, on August 16, 2012. His son mentioned that he had a back injury that required surgery, leading to his hospitalization. However, he later experienced difficulty breathing. On August 26, he was placed on life support, and doctors revealed that his lungs were not functioning properly.

According to media reports, veteran actors like Rakesh Bedi, Eila Arun, and Raza Murad arrived upon A.K. Hangal's demise. However, the renowned actors were noticeably absent. He had worked not just in one or two but in 16 movies with Rajesh Khanna.

