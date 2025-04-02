'Sholay' is among the pioneers of Indian cinema. The Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra-starrer is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made in India. 'Sholay' is considered as one of the milestones that reshaped Indian films. It's also arguably called the film that 'should not be remade'. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma dared to remake 'Sholay', and earned a disgrace for a lifetime with 'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag'.

Recently, the Satya director joined Komal Nahta in his podcast, and there he revealed that 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy's nephew wanted to make a sequel to the 1975 classic. The Sarkar director revealed that Sascha Sippy (GP Sippy's grandson) wanted to turn Sholay into a franchise, and also wanted to pull the biggest casting coup, by roping Jackie Chan.

According to RGV, Sascha discussed the idea with him. He said, "One idea I had, and this was also a trigger point, because Sascha Sippy, G. P. Sippy's grandson, first called me saying that his father wants to make it. So, they have an idea to make a sequel to Sholay.”

The Sarkar director recalled Sascha's pitch for Sholay 2, and said, "This guy told me the story: After the"Mehbooba Mehbooba" song, Gabbar Singh and Helen have a baby, who is Jr. Gabbar. So, Jr. Gabbar takes revenge for his father. Then, Viru and Basanti keep coming to see Radha. Jr. Gabbar kidnaps Basanti.

Sippys also wanted Jackie Chan in Sholay 2

The Company director said that when Sascha said that he wanted Jackie Chan in the film, he was surprised by the idea. He further explained why Sippys wanted to cast Asia's biggest star, "In this, he also wants Jackie Chan. I said, "What?" Sholay is the biggest brand in India, and Jackie Chan is the biggest brand in Asia. Imagine two big brands coming together. But that did not happen,” Ram Gopal Varma exclaimed. Though it sounds a little strange, the one-liner of Sholay 2 sounds interesting.