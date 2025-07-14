Shocking video of how stuntman SM Raju died while performing car toppling sequence in Pa Ranjith, Arya's film goes viral

The video doing the rounds on social media shows moments before the tragic incident happened on Vettuvam sets. The clip shows the late stuntman SM Raju driving a SUV at light speed before it topples.

Known stunt artist SM Raju has passed away while doing an action sequence in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam starring actor Arya. He was just 52. The incident occurred during the shooting of the film, which was happening at the Vizhunthamavadi village under the Keezhaiyur Police circle limits. The stunt man, sources claimed, had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Medical college for treatment. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Now, a video is doing the rounds on social media from moments before the tragic incident happened. The clip shows the late stuntman driving a SUV at light speed before it topples. The crew members can be seen rushing towards the cars and pulling out Raju, who passed away after succumbing to his injuries.

#Vettuvam - stunt sequence that killed talented stunt driver Mohan raj .



Rest in peace brother !



pic.twitter.com/GZq9P0mRyh — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 14, 2025

Actor Vishal took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he paid a tribute to Raju. He wrote, "So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith's film this morning." The actor said that he had known Raju for "so many years" and he "performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person."

"My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family's future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty I extend my support for them. God bless," he added.

Actor Arya and director Pa Ranjith have not made any comments yet related to the accident. Vettuvam is a multi-starrer also featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan, and Lingesh.

READ | Meet Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol, was diagnosed with cancer, then...