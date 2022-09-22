Shocking! Tanushree Dutta reveals there were attempts made to 'kill her' after MeToo movement

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta is the torch-bearer of the MeToo movement in India, and she has been quite vocal about her plight and the injustice she has faced. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts on life after initiating the moment in a new interview, and she revealed that there were attempts made to kill her.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Tanushree shared an incident from Ujjain and stated that her car breaks have tampered with a couple of times. "I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss.” Dutta further added that a maid that was appointed for her help was actually 'planted' against her enemies. "There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. However, now she feels, "It is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water."

READ: Tanushree Dutta says if anything happens to her, ‘Nana Patekar and his Bollywood mafia friends’ will be responsible

Earlier in July, Dutta the actress posted a picture to Instagram along with a statement about being harassed. On her Instagram, she shared her photo and wrote a prolonged note. "If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & accociates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer)."

For the unversed, Tanushree claimed that Nana Patekar had harassed her sexually while they were filming a song of Horn Ok Pleasss (2008). The issue was renewed in 2018 after the actress also complained to CINTAA that year. Nana allegedly got a clean chit from the police in 2019 after disputing the accusations. The actress, who has spoken out frequently about the difficulties she has encountered in the field over the years, was among the first public figures to spearhead the MeToo movement in the Indian entertainment sector.