Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan’s friend claims superstar never struggled in Bollywood, lived in...; slams Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show due to...

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his milestone 60th birthday a few days back. The celebrations prompted a wave of nostalgia among fans who not only reminisced about his struggles to get where he is but also appreciated the superstar's hard work. The memories of Shah Rukh Khan's initial days in the industry also prompted the mention of actor and producer Viveck Vaswani, who has always been vocal about his love and respect for Shah Rukh Khan. Viveck Vaswani, in a recent interview, also opened up about his thoughts after watching Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's friend reviews Aryan Khan's Netflix show

In a chat with Radio Nasha official, Viveck Vaswani said that Aryan Khan's debut show left him with a heavy heart as he could not understand where this idea of Bollywood being a “bad place" came from.

He said, "When Shah Rukh came into the industry, the amount of love and respect that Aziz Mirza and Nirmala gave him, and that me and my mother gave him, and Saeed Mirza gave him… everyone treated him with so much affection. So when did he come to the conclusion that Bollywood is a gutter and everyone in it is bad people? He is the one person who was treated with kid gloves as a rank outsider."

Viveck Vaswani makes shocking claims about Shah Rukh Khan

Viveck Vaswani then made a shocking claim about Shah Rukh Khan and claimed that SRK did not have a rough start like many outsiders today. "Not once did he struggle from the road. He was living in Cuffe Parade. After he got married, when he couldn’t stay in my house, Aziz gave him a house in Bandra. Haroon treated him like a brother, Aziz’s son. Raheela treated him like a brother, Aziz’s daughter. I treated him like a brother. Everyone treated him so well, so warmly, without a single rift," he said.

Viveck Vaswani revealed how, after watching The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he questioned himself. "I just thought, did I do something wrong? Am I to blame? Did I hurt him enough for him to think Bollywood is such a bad place? Because when a boy has been given VIP treatment by the industry, being a non–nepo kid, everyone gave him work and respect. He didn’t let them down either. He worked hard. But why such a portrayal? This is my industry. If India is my janam-bhoomi, then Bollywood is my karam-bhoomi. But then it is Shah Rukh’s karam-bhoomi as well."

Viveck Vaswani admitted that he knows no one, including Shah Rukh Khan, would agree with his point of view; however, he did feel sad after watching the show.

However, the actor and producer did admit that he binge-watched it. "I enjoyed the show. The cameos were fabulous. Emraan Hashmi was absolutely superb. And I was very pleasantly surprised by Bobby Deol’s performance."