HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan’s fan poses as Zomato delivery boy to enter Mannat; here’s what happened next

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are known for their dedication, but one admirer recently took his efforts to another level. Social media influencer Shubham Prajapat decided to try his luck at meeting the superstar by sneaking into his residence, Mannat, disguised as a Zomato delivery boy.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 08:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan’s fan poses as Zomato delivery boy to enter Mannat; here’s what happened next
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are known for their dedication, but one admirer recently took his efforts to another level. Social media influencer Shubham Prajapat decided to try his luck at meeting the superstar by sneaking into his residence, Mannat, disguised as a Zomato delivery boy.

The entire incident was captured on video and has now gone viral. The clip begins with Shubham waiting outside Mannat, explaining to the camera that he dreams of meeting SRK. Security at the gate refused to let him in, so he came up with a quirky plan.

He ordered two cold coffees from Zomato—one for himself and one “for Shah Rukh Khan.” When the real delivery agent arrived, Shubham convinced him to hand over the delivery bag so he could carry out the order himself.

With the bag slung over his shoulder, he walked confidently to the main gate, acting as if he was simply delivering an order. The guard, however, turned him away and told him to try a “secret back door” used for private entries. Thinking he might have a real chance this time, Shubham rushed to the back entrance.

There, he repeated his coffee delivery story to another guard, claiming it could be a gift for SRK. But when asked to call the person who placed the order, Shubham had no answer. That’s when the guard jokingly remarked, “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne. (If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to make a call, all the coffee makers would dance in front of him.)”

Reports suggest the video might not be recent, as the actor and his family are believed to have temporarily moved out of Mannat while it undergoes renovation.

