Shocking! Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune farmhouse looted: 'Beds smashed, CCTV broken’

Bollywood actress and Salman Khan’s former girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, recently became the victim of a shocking burglary at her farmhouse in Maval, Pune. The incident came to light when the actress visited the property on July 18, 2025, after a long gap. Upon arrival, she was stunned to see clear signs of a break-in.

According to a report by Times Now, Sangeeta filed a complaint with the local police and narrated the details to SP Sandeep Singh Gill. She stated, “Today, I went to the farmhouse with my two househelps. As soon as I reached there, I was shocked to see that the main gate was broken. When we went inside, the window grill was broken, one TV set was missing and another was broken.”

CCTV Cameras Vandalised, Valuables Stolen

Sangeeta further revealed in her complaint that CCTV cameras and multiple household items, including a bed and refrigerator, were also damaged or stolen. Police have begun their investigation and are going through the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

No Social Media Post or Official Statement Yet

While the news has left her fans worried, Sangeeta has not made any public statement about the incident and hasn’t posted anything related to it on her social media handles.

Sangeeta Bijlani’s Life Away from the Silver Screen

Though she has stayed away from films for years, Sangeeta Bijlani was a popular face in the late 1980s and early 1990s with hit films like Tridev, Hathyar, Gunahon Ka Devta, Hatim Tai, and Jurm. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her 65th birthday bash, which was attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan.

The photos and videos from the celebration went viral online.