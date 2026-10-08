Veteran actor Nana Patekar passes away, details here

Nana Patekar passed away on the morning of October 8 after suffering from a major cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Nana Patekar, the veteran, National Award-winning star, known for his path-breaking films, has passed away on the morning of October 8 at his residence. He was 75. Nana's son Malhar Patekar confirmed his demise to DNA on a brief call. When asked about the rumours of Nana's demise, Malhar said, "It's all true. He passed away." When we asked him to emphasise what exactly happened, Malhar said, "Main aapko sab batunga. Abhi, I'm on the way."

What happened to Nana Patekar?

As per the reports, Nana had a major cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa at 5.20 am. As NDTV reported, Nana was tried to be revived by giving CPR for over 40 mins. The portal quoted hospital sources who confirmed that the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. They said that the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response.

About Nana Patekar's unique filmography

Born as Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana was regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in Indian cinema. He made his Bollywood debut at 27 with the Hindi film Gaman (1978). He was among the pioneers who brought balance to mainstream cinema with more realistic performances, blending the essence of parallel cinema into mainstream commerical cinema.

About Nana Patekar's iconic performances

In a career spanning over five decades, Nana did over 70 films across different languages, including Hindi and Marathi, along with select films in Tamil and Kannada. He also did some voice dubbing roles, and among them, Bagheera in Jungle Book is his most prominent work.

Among his selective but effective filmography, Nana's best work includes Anna Seth in Parinda (1989), Major Pratap Chauhan in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer (1994), Man Buwa in Agni Sakshi (1996), Joseph Braganza in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), and Uday Shetty in Welcome franchise (2007-2015). Nana Patekar's last on-screen appearance was a cameo in Anil Kapoor's Subedaar.

Accolades won by Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards Marathi respectively for his acting performances. In 2013, he received the Padma Shri for his contributions to cinema and the arts.