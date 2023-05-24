Shocking! Kathal actress Sanya Malhotra reveals a group of men harassed her on Delhi metro, says 'I was alone...'

Credit: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Kathal actress Sanya Malhotra, in her recent interview, talked about two different incidents when she was harassed while. In the first incident, the actress was harassed on the Delhi metro during her college days while in the second one, a fan tried to touch her inappropriately.

While speaking to Hauterrfly, Sanya Malhotra said, “I was alone, so I stayed quiet. It was such a situation when I couldn't do anything. They started teasing and touching. I felt helpless, but I knew if I said anything, anything could happen. People generally say, 'Kuch kara kyun nahi tumne?' But when that situation comes, haath, paer phool jaate hain. You only want to survive that situation.”

The actress further mentioned that nobody offered her help. A group of men continued to follow her when she reached Rajiv Chowk after which she went to the washroom and called her father and asked him to pick her up.

In another incident, the actress was touched inappropriately by one of her fans in Mumbai. She even expressed disappointment with the photographers present there as they didn’t intervene. She said, “I was like, 'What the hell?' But again, the photographers didn't help me. They were seeing that I am not comfortable. I was so angry; I called him back and told him, 'You did wrong'.

Meanwhile, while promoting her upcoming comedy-drama Kathal, Sanya spoke to Indian Express and revealed that she can finally talk about her involvement in Jawan, and she also called the opportunity a 'dream come true' moment for her.

Sanya completed the shoot last year, and apart from her, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani and Yogi Babu also star in Atlee's Bollywood directorial debut. Sharing her experience of working with Khan, Malhotra said, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."

