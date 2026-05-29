Shocking! Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia and Kareena on Instagram; Priyanka Chopra remains an exception

Karan Johar sparked online buzz after unfollowing several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, on Instagram, reportedly as part of a social media strategy.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has become the centre of online discussions after fans noticed that he is no longer following several Bollywood stars on Instagram. What surprised many the most was that the list included some of the people considered closest to him in the industry.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among those Karan reportedly unfollowed. At the moment, Priyanka Chopra appears to be the only Bollywood celebrity he still follows on the platform.

The unexpected move quickly grabbed attention on Reddit and social media, where users began speculating about the reason behind it. While some felt it could hint at issues within Bollywood circles, others believed it was simply a publicity strategy.

One Reddit user commented that Karan probably knew people would notice him unfollowing stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt because of how close they are to him. Another person jokingly pointed out that he was recently partying with the same celebrities.

Several users also guessed that the sudden Instagram activity could be linked to a new promotional campaign, a chat show or even another season of Koffee With Karan.

Amid the growing chatter, a Filmfare report claimed that Karan’s decision was part of a planned social media strategy and had nothing to do with personal differences with any celebrity. A source told the publication that the filmmaker’s actions were not targeted at any specific actor or public figure.

So far, Karan Johar has not officially commented on the speculation or explained why he changed his following list.

On the professional front, Karan Johar’s latest production Chand Mera Dil has reportedly been performing moderately at the box office.