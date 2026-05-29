FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'Need your prayers and support'

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer

Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective with Oppenheimer, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Memento, The Prestige

Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective

J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwali

J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shocking! Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia and Kareena on Instagram; Priyanka Chopra remains an exception

Karan Johar sparked online buzz after unfollowing several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, on Instagram, reportedly as part of a social media strategy.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2026, 06:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia and Kareena on Instagram; Priyanka Chopra remains an exception
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Karan Johar has become the centre of online discussions after fans noticed that he is no longer following several Bollywood stars on Instagram. What surprised many the most was that the list included some of the people considered closest to him in the industry.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among those Karan reportedly unfollowed. At the moment, Priyanka Chopra appears to be the only Bollywood celebrity he still follows on the platform.

The unexpected move quickly grabbed attention on Reddit and social media, where users began speculating about the reason behind it. While some felt it could hint at issues within Bollywood circles, others believed it was simply a publicity strategy.

Karan has unfollowed SRK&family, Deepika, Katrina, Vicky, Alia, Shanaya, Ananya, Sara, Aneet and almost all bollywood celebs on instagram
by u/ProfitAccording4178 in BollyBlindsNGossip

One Reddit user commented that Karan probably knew people would notice him unfollowing stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt because of how close they are to him. Another person jokingly pointed out that he was recently partying with the same celebrities.

Several users also guessed that the sudden Instagram activity could be linked to a new promotional campaign, a chat show or even another season of Koffee With Karan.

Amid the growing chatter, a Filmfare report claimed that Karan’s decision was part of a planned social media strategy and had nothing to do with personal differences with any celebrity. A source told the publication that the filmmaker’s actions were not targeted at any specific actor or public figure.

So far, Karan Johar has not officially commented on the speculation or explained why he changed his following list.

On the professional front, Karan Johar’s latest production Chand Mera Dil has reportedly been performing moderately at the box office.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, May 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation starts today amid OSM uproar, over 4 lakh students file requests
CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation starts today amid OSM uproar
Israel PM Netanyahu orders IDF to take control of 70% of Gaza strip: 'Take it step by step'
Israel PM Netanyahu orders IDF to take control of 70% of Gaza strip
Shocking! Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia and Kareena on Instagram; Priyanka Chopra remains an exception
Shocking! Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia and Kareena on Instagram
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'Need your prayers and support'
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement