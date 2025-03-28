In a shocking development, the closure report revealed that Disha Salian's financial troubles were exacerbated by her father, Satish Salian.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Disha Salian's death, a new claim has surfaced, suggesting that she took her own life due to financial betrayal by her father, Satish Salian.

In a shocking development, the closure report revealed that Disha Salian's financial troubles were exacerbated by her father, Satish Salian. It claimed that he misused her hard-earned money on a female employee with whom he was reportedly having an affair at his spice manufacturing unit in Thane. This, along with failed projects and strained friendships, is said to have contributed to her tragic death.

According to the Midday report, the closure report stated, "Everyone stated that Salian was under stress due to business and family issues. She was working as a celebrity manager at Cornerstone Company, and two of the projects she was handling had stalled, which left her upset."

It further mentioned, "All of Salian's friends and her fiancé Roy also stated in their police statements that she had confided in them about her father’s affair and how he had spent the money she gave him for business on another woman. This deeply saddened her."

Furthermore, a prior post-mortem report clarified that there was no evidence of assault or foul play in Disha Salian's death. The report also confirmed that her death was caused by a severe head injury.

Satish Salian's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha reacted to the situation, ans said, "It is important to note that as per the binding judgment of the Supreme Court, any closure report filed in an enquiry under Section 174 CrPC (Accidental Death Report/ADR) has no evidentiary value and cannot be relied upon by the accused in cases where cognisable offences are clearly disclosed. Therefore, the earlier closure report holds no legal weight."

On Thursday (March 17), Satish Salian called for narco tests to be conducted on all the accused in the case, including Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea, as part of his demand for justice.

Satish told ANI, "I demanded justice for my daughter. I also demanded protection, even for my counsel. I am ready for a Narco Test. But there should be a Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea too. All accused should be tested."

Satish Salian also voiced his frustration over the slow progress in the case, blaming the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its inaction during their 2.5-year term. He mentioned that, feeling helpless, he had no choice but to seek justice through the courts.