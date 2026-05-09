Shocking! Atif Aslam stops Karachi concert after female fan jumps on stage, refuses to leave; watch viral video

Atif Aslam briefly stopped his Karachi concert after a female fan stormed the stage and repeatedly tried to click selfies with him.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam performed at the DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) in Karachi on Friday (May 8), where an unexpected fan moment briefly brought the concert to a halt. What started as a playful interaction soon turned chaotic after a young female fan suddenly ran onto the stage while the singer was performing.

According to viral videos circulating online, the fan approached Atif to click a selfie. The singer initially appeared amused and even posed for a photo with her after trying to dodge the camera playfully. However, the situation quickly became awkward when the fan refused to leave the stage and continued attempting to take more selfies while the concert was still underway.

Atif Aslam Halts Concert After Fan Creates Chaos On Stage

In the clip, after posing for the first selfie, Atif stepped aside expecting the fan to return to the audience. Even the event organisers requested her to step down, but she allegedly ignored the instructions and once again moved towards the singer to click another picture.

When Atif refused to pose again, security personnel stepped in and tried to escort her away. Despite repeated requests, the fan continued trying to take selfies, forcing the security team to intervene more strictly by lowering her phone and escorting her off the stage. The concert was briefly paused because of the disruption. The video also captured the fan arguing with security before eventually leaving the stage.