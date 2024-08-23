Twitter
2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

Centre bans 156 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain, allergies; check details

Viral video: Girl's bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he would bring flowers, wine 'if he had..'

Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he would bring flowers, wine 'if he had..'

Amid the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce, netizens shared a throwback video where Jaya Bachchan called Amitabh Bachchan 'unromantic'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he would bring flowers, wine 'if he had..'
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are among the power couples who have been going strong for decades. However, the duo has been through several ups and downs in life. 

Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their fans are digging old videos and making them viral. 

Recently a netizen shared a clip of Amitabh and Jaya from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998, where they discussed their first meeting, love life and much more.

The video started with the host, Simi asking Jaya if her husband is romantic. Jaya instantly replied that Amitabh isn’t particularly romantic in his personal life. Teasing the megastar, Jaya said, “Not with me!” as she laughed. Amitabh quipped as he tried to understand what he must do romantically to which Jaya said some “flowers and wine”. 

Jaya further said that maybe if Amitabh had a girlfriend, he would’ve done it with her. Simi then asked Jaya if Amitabh was romantic during their relationship to which Jaya said, “No, he wouldn’t speak” and Amitabh replied saying, “It’s a waste of time”.

Amitabh on why's he's working at 81

In his recent blog, Amitabh wrote why he is still working at 81. He wrote, "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason .. others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work." On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

