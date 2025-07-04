Shocking! Amaal Mallik alleges 'big producers, actors want Sushant Singh Rajput's fate for Kartik Aaryan', says 'voh bhi unhi problems se...'

Amaal Mallik accused big producers and actors of being involved in plotting against Kartik Aaryan to sideline him in Bollywood. Speaking about the dark side of the industry, Amaal Mallik's statement has sent chockwaves throughout the industry and Kartik Aaryan's fan base.

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik, who is well-known for speaking his mind without any inhibitions, recently made a big statement about Kartik Aaryan, alleging that Bollywood is trying to do to him what they did to Sushant Singh Rajput. Amaal Mallik accused big producers and actors of being involved in plotting against Kartik Aaryan to sideline him in Bollywood. Speaking about the dark side of the industry with Mirchi Plus, Amaal Mallik's statement has sent chockwaves throughout the industry and Kartik Aaryan's fan base.

What did Amaal Mallik say about Sushant Singh Rajput's death?

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death in June 2020, Amaal Mallik said, "The public has understood the reality of this industry… itni dark hai ki logo ki life chali gayi (it is so dark that people's lives have been lost). Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye. Jo bhi unke saath hua, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Jo bhi ho, aadmi toh chala gaya na (Sushant Singh Rajput could not handle it. Whatever happened to him, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Whatever it is, the man has gone away)."

He further added, "Iss industry ne hi kuch kiya hai unke mind pe ya unke soul pe. Ya logon ne saath main unko demoralise kiya. Yeh industry aisi jagah hai. Jab voh baat saamne aayi, common man ka sentiment against Bollywood hatt gaya… They said, ‘Screw these guys. Yeh log gande log hain (This industry did something to his mind or his soul. These people have demoralised him. This industry is such a place. When that matter came to the fore, the common man's sentiment against Bollywood vanished)."

Why did Amaal Mallik say 'big producers, actors want Sushant Singh Rajput's fate for Kartik Aaryan'?

Explaining his point of view, Amaal Mallik also referred to Kartik Aaryan, alleging that 'big producers, actors want Sushant Singh Rajput's fate' for the actor. "Publicly kabhi industy ki band nahi baji… Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne inn logo ka sab cheen liya. Deserving bhi hai, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua. Aaj aap dekho, vohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka bhi try karte hain log. Voh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue nikla hai, smile karte hue (Sushant Singh Rajput's death took away everything from these people. They deserve to see this downfall. Something wrong happened to a good man. See today, people try to do the same things, indirectly or directly, with Kartik Aaryan. He too came out dancing and smiling after facing those problems)," he said.

Amaal Mallik, however, credited Kartik Aaryan's family for always having his back and being his biggest support system. Amaal Mallik said, "But uske peeche uske mummy, papa sab saath hain to support and guide him. He’s also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, usko bhi 100 log hatane ke firaaq main hain. Power play karte hain. Sab kuch karte hain bade bade producers, actors (But behind him his mother, father, everyone is there to support and guide him. He's also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, and 100 people are trying to remove him too. They play power. Everyone does something, big producers, actors)."

