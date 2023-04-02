Shocking! Ajay Devgn's reaction to his fan on birthday celebration stuns netizens: 'Yeh kabhi nahi samjhenge'

Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn turned 54 on Sunday, March 2, and his fans gathered around his house to celebrate his special day. To acknowldge his fans' love, Ajay stepped out from his place and he was welcomed by a huge crowd of admirers. Ajay tried to greet everyone and he was seen doing namaste multiple times.

Many of Ajay's fans even gifted him potrait of his favourite idol, Lord Shiva. While Ajay was busy greeting everyone, one of his fans, who was near the actor, tried to hold his hand. Ajay noticed, and after few seconds he yanked his hand away. Ajay wasn't expecting such a gesture, and he was miffed with the fan.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, a section of netizens got unhappy with the way Ajay responded to the over-excited fan. A user wrote, "Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement (they will never understand the excietment of a fan)." Another user wrote, "Haath hee toh pakda aisa reaction ka kya matlab k bande ne jaydat chura lia (He just held his hand. He didn't robbed him)." A netizen added, "Bhola gussey main aa gaya jab fan ne hath pakad liya (Bhola got angry when fan tried to hold his hand)." Another netizen added, "Bhai iske ek baar movie mat dekho aapne aap gher aake self deke jaye ga (Don't watch his film, he will come to your home and pose with you for a selfie)."

Earlier on Sunday, Ajay kept a special screening of Bholaa for underprivileged kids. Ajay collaborated with BookMyShow's charitable initiative BookASmile and hosted a screening for Bholaa at PVR Juhu, Mumbai for 100 underprivileged kids. Speaking about the box office collection of Bholaa, the film has earned Rs 30 crores at the box office. The film is the official remake of Kaithi.