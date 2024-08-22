Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting Emergency, but amid the promotions, she made a shocking statement about the paparazzi. Here's why.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'
Kangana Ranaut as Fomer PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency
Actress-filmmaker-politician Kangana Ranaut will soon be bringing her next release, Emergency, which narrates the 'darkest chapter of Indian history'. Kangana is busy promoting her film, and during one of the promotions, she said that paparazzi should be jailed. The Queen actress is not leaving any stone unturned in spreading the word about the film, but during her recent spotting, Kangana said that all paps should be jailed. 

Before you think too much, let us tell you that Kangana was joking with the photographers, who were clicking her during the promotional interviews. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Kangana was captured saying, "Saare paparazzi ko jail mein dalo. 6 September ko Emergency lagne wali hai. Manoranjan ki saare saadhano par ban kiya ja raha hai," and the actress laughed. 

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens reacted. A fan wrote, "Super excited for Emergency." Another fan wrote, "That's a quirky side of Kangana Ranaut." One of the netizen wrote, "Main toh darr gaya ki kya ho gaya aisa."  

SGPC seeks ban on Emergency

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming that the film tries to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a narrative against them. In her directorial, Kangana Ranaut plays the Former PM Indira Gandhi.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressed a press conference when he sought an FIR against Ranaut and expressed objection against the film. On Wednesday, Dhami mentioned that Sikh sentiments in several instances due to the misrepresentation of the community in films. He called the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ‘biased’, sought a ban on the film, and urged for the inclusion of Sikh members in the censor board. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
