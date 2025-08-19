'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
SHOCKING! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan says their mother forced him to marry her own sister

Faissal Khan also accused his sister Nikhat Hegde and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde of cutting him off from the family and misleading Aamir.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, has once again sparked controversy with fresh claims against his family. Speaking to the media on Monday, Faissal alleged that their mother, Zeenat Hussain, forced him into marrying his maternal aunt (mousi) back in 2002–2003.

He also accused his sister Nikhat Hegde and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde of cutting him off from the family and misleading Aamir.

“Aamir Should Have Known Better”

According to Faissal, while his family influenced Aamir against him, the actor himself is not blameless. “He is not a kid anymore,” Faissal said, adding that the press release issued by Aamir’s side was misleading as it failed to include proper dates, making it look as though past events had taken place recently.

Instagram Post on Cutting Ties

A day earlier, Faissal had publicly announced his decision to part ways with the family. In a heartfelt Instagram note, he wrote, “Official Announcement...With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth.”

He continued, “Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

Past Accusations Resurface

This is not the first time Faissal has raised serious allegations. Earlier, he had claimed that Aamir confined him to his house for a year, during which he was allegedly forced to take medication for paranoid schizophrenia. He further said that his mother and sister filed a case against him, branding him a danger to society.

Aamir Khan and his family have denied the accusations. In their official statement, they maintained that Faissal is misrepresenting past incidents, insisting that the narrative he is sharing is not accurate.

