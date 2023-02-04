Shiv Shastri Balboa: Fans to get 2 free tickets for Anupam Kher-starrer if they do THIS

Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently announced that Instagram has launched a special filter for his upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa which also stars Neena Gupta. This filter has funky goggles with tiger eyes and it is not the only thing that is cool about this filter. A cute pug named Casper will appear when you nod your head and give you a comment on how you look with the filter on and it will be related to the context of the film in some way.

To people's interest, while launching the filter on his personal Instagram account, Anupam Kher announced that he would be giving free tickets for the Shiv Shastri Balboa movie to lucky winners who post their pictures and reels using the filter on their social media. He asked fans to not forget to tag him (@anupamkher) on Instagram to stand a chance of winning 2 tickets to Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Earlier, while speaking to DNA, Anupam revealed that he is playing Advocate, Politician, and Human Rights Activist Harvinder Singh Phoolka aka HS Phoolka in Nirmat. Sharing his take about the film, Kher added, "It's a well-written, brilliant film based on the 1984 riots. I am really looking forward to it." For the unversed, HS Phoolka is known for spearheading "one of the longest and most torturous legal battle" to attain justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the three decades of his glorious career, Shiv Shastri Balboa is Kher's first production. The actor revealed what made him decide to back Shiv Shastri Balboa as a producer as well. "Ajayan (Venugopalan, director) sent me the script, and when I read it, I realised that I should go beyond just being an actor in this project. I had the faith in the script, and I realised that if the script translates properly into film, it will surely touch everyone's hearts. Thus, I proposed that my company will support the vision as well. It's important to back a film, not only by being an actor, but also by bringing the whole company, and their experience to it.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan , Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Presented by UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd -- Kishore Varieth, Anupam Kher Studios and Tarun Rathi, Producer: Kishore Varieth, Executive Producer: Ashutosh Bajpay