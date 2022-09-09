Shiv Shastri Balboa: Anupam Kher drops first look poster of his 519th film starring Neena Gupta

Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher and Panchayat actress Neena Gupta, on Friday, took to Instagram and unveiled the first look poster of their film Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the A Wednesday actor Anupam Kher treated fans with the first look of his upcoming movie. Sharing the poster, Anupam wrote, "Presenting the first look of my film #ShivShastriBalboa! A film by acclaimed Indian American director #AjayanVenugopalan. Produced by #KishoreVarieth & UFI Motion Pictures. Featuring @neena_gupta." This will be Anupam Kher's 519th film.

Neena Gupta also shared the poster with the captions, "Lo ji lo meri ek aur film hai ready. Chicago main dikhayenge usko bohot jaldi. A film by Ajayan Venugopalan. Produced by Kishore Varieth, UFI Motion Pictures."

In the poster, Anupam could be seen standing on a road to get a life with Neena Gupta and a cute little pug dog sitting beside him with luggage. The actor was seen dressed in a shirt that he paired with jeans and a pair of sports shoes.

On the other hand, Neena was seen wearing a saree. The backdrop of a village with cows grazing. The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom `Akkara Kazhchakal`. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.

The film also features actor Jugal Hansraj. Earlier, Anupam revealed that the movie will be a fascinating tale of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America. Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films Emergency and The Signature. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya`s `Uunchai`, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is headlined by Ravi Teja. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. On the other hand, Neena will be seen in Goodbye.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. (With inputs from ANI)