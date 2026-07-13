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After BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage: 'What will people learn from him'

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After BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage: 'What will people learn from him'

Criticising Aamir Khan for his third marriage with Gauri Spratt, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, "He can be a brand ambassador of love jihad, but he cannot live in the hearts of common people." BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also slammed Khan, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

After BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage: 'What will people learn from him'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat slams Aamir Khan for his third marriage
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Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday became the second Maharashtra minister to target Aamir Khan over his third marriage after his BJP colleague Nitesh Rane, saying the Bollywood actor can be a brand ambassador of "love jihad". Shirsat also said Khan may be a big star, but his act of marrying three times means he cannot rule people’s hearts. He also supported the remarks of BJP leader and state minister Nitesh Rane, who had said that when celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it.

Rane had wondered whether Khan's latest marriage should be viewed as an example of "love jihad". "Nitesh Rane is correct to an extent. When people follow you (Aamir Khan) as an actor, they think you are a big star. If this star does such work and gets married not once, twice, but thrice, what will people learn from him? He can be a brand ambassador of love jihad, but he cannot live in the hearts of common people,'' Shirsat told reporters at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nitesh Rane claimed Aamir Khan is becoming 'brand ambassador of love jihad'

Talking to reporters in Shirdi, BJP minister Nitesh Rane had said, "When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big. Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people's movies or not."

Aamir Khan's three marriages with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan was first married to producer Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5 this month.

READ | BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'

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