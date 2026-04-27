Shirdi Sai Baba actor Aushim Khetrapal advocates for third gender, backs Children of God, calls it 'fresh cinematic effort to bring change'

Children of God positions itself as a fresh cinematic effort, reflecting the changing social mindset towards the third gender community, making it a notable addition to contemporary storytelling.

Filmmaker-actor Aushim Khetarpal (popularly known for Shirdi Sai Baba, Sai Baba series) is set to highlight a new perspective on the third gender community with his upcoming film, Children of God. As per the reports, the movie addresses not only the themes of identity and acceptance but also presents them in a progressive narrative, mainly focusing on empowerment and livelihood.

What is Children of God?

The film revolves around the journey of identity and transformation, while also highlighting the importance of acceptance at both personal and societal levels. Khetarpal’s character runs a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to seeking and providing employment opportunities to the third gender community members. Through Children of God, contemporary social shift—moving beyond sympathy to real inclusion will be projected. focusing on dignity through work and self-reliance.

Touted to be a new-age social drama, Children of God promises to bridge the gap between awareness and action. The movie emphasises how structured support systems, such as employment initiatives, can significantly help in integrating marginalized communities into mainstream society.

Aushim Khetarpal on fighting for the third gender's rights and inclusiveness

Speaking about the film’s approach, Aushim Khetarpal stressed that Children of God is not just about depicting struggle, but offering solutions, with a forward-looking narrative. The inclusion of an NGO-driven storyline highlights the need of the hour for real-world change, with empowerment replacing marginalization. Children of God positions itself as a fresh cinematic effort, reflecting the changing social mindset towards the third gender community, making it a notable addition to contemporary storytelling. He further said, "Children of God is not just a film—it represents countless unheard voices. It highlights that identity is not defined by society but discovered within. Accepting oneself is the greatest act of courage.”

Directed by Ashish Saxena, Children of God features Akash Verma in a pivotal role, along with Aushim Khetarpal and Raadhika Khetarpal, supported by a strong ensemble cast. The release date of the film is yet to be annouced.