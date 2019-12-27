'Shimla Mirchi' trailer: Rajkummar Rao stuck in a love triangle with mother Hema Malini and daughter Rakul Preet Singh

Out of nowhere, a new Bollywood film is set to be the first release of the year 2020. From the past few months, it has been stated that Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be first releases of 2020 that is, on January 10. Now, the trailer for a new film titled Shimla Mirchi has been unveiled and it is hitting the screens on January 3, 2020.

The movie is a romantic comedy starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Shimla Mirchi trailer starts with Rajkummar, a charming guy named Avi has issues in wooing a girl or confessing his love for them. He falls for a free-spirited girl named Naina (Rakul) and decides to write a letter to confess his love. However, the letter gets delivered to her mother played by none other than Hema Ji. Leading a lonely life, she becomes happy instantly knowing that someone loves her.

This leads to great confusion in Rajkummar's life as both mother and daughter are in love with the same man.

Check out the trailer below:

Shimla Mirchi marks the first outing of Rajkummar and Rakul on the big screen. With this film, Hema Malini will be seen on the big screen after three years.

The movie is directed by veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

We have to wait and watch if the film is being promoted as none of the lead actors announced it or shared the trailer on their social media pages.