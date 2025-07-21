'Shilpa Shirodkar shot dead': Actress reveals she had 25 missed calls from 'worried' parents after shocking PR stunt

Shilpa Shirodkar recalled bizarre PR stunt, carried without her permission, when newspaper headlines mentioned that she has been shot dead. This left her parents shocked and furious, but Shilpa wasn't angry about the whole incident. Read on to know why.

Shilpa Shirodkar, who was a successful actress in the 1990s, shared the details of a shocking incident when she was declared dead in the newspapers for a bizarre publicity stunt for the 1995 film Raghuveer. When her family members read the news, they were shocked. This whole PR activity was carried out even without her permission. But did that make Shilpa angry? Well, read on to find out.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa recalled, "I was in Kullu Manali. My dad was trying to call the hotel because we didn’t have mobile phones at that time. I was shooting with Suniel Shetty there. Everyone who was watching the shoot there kept thinking if this is Shilpa or someone else because they knew the news. The people who were seeing the shoot were confused whether it was really me because they knew the news."

The veteran actress further added, "So, when I came back to the room, there were around 20-25 missed calls from my father. My parents were worried; there was a headline in a newspaper that read, ‘Shilpa Shirodkar was shot dead.’ Then I was told it was for a film's promotion, I was like 'Okay'. Yes, thoda zyada hogaya (This went too far). There was no PR activity or anything at that time. Kuch pata hi nahi tha na (I was not aware of anything). I was the last one to know that something like this was going to happen. No one used to take permission at that time. The film worked well, so I wasn't really angry."

On the work front, Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. She now is gearing up for the release of her next project, Jatadhara, which marks Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut and also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

READ | Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion