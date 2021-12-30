Shilpa Shirodkar, first Indian actress to get vaccinated, tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Shilpa Shirodhkar, who has worked in films like 'Hum' and 'Aankhen', revealed on Thursday, December 30 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Shilpa was the first Indian actress to get vaccinated against the virus as she had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in Dubai in January this year.

Shilpa shared a picture on her Instagram handle and informed her followers that she is on her fourth day of quarantine. She wrote, "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Dyay4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love." She also added hashtags like #getvaccinated, #maskon and #staysafe in the caption.

Shilpa is the sister-in-law of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu who is married to Namrata Shirodkar. She had taken the COVID vaccine in Dubai back in January. At the time, Shilpa had posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her bandage after getting a shot of the vaccine. "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I come 2021 Thank you UAE," she had written.





Shilpa was a popular Hindi film actress in 1990s and featured in films such as 'Aankhen', 'Khuda Gawah', 'Hum', 'Mrityudand' and others from 1989 to 2000. She had made a comeback to acting after a 13-year gap with the television show 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan' on Zee TV in 2013. She appeared on couple of other serials as well, but didn't found much success.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor his cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.



(With inputs from ANI)