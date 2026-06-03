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Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims

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Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer

Shilpa Shinde explained why it took her 9 years to admit that she made false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli.

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IANS

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST | Edited by : IANS

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer
Shilpa Shinde (Image source: IMDb)
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Shilpa Shinde, best known as 'Angoori Bhabhi' in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain revealed why she chose to remain quiet for so many years after making false sexual harassment allegations against the producer of the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! For the unaware, Shilpa has been in the news for her shocking revelation on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the show's producer were false. Shilpa claimed that she felt she had no other option at the time.

Now, IANS reached out to her, and when asked why she took 9 years to come clean on the matter, Shilpa shared that although she wanted to share everything back then, she had an understanding with the makers that they would refrain from talking about the matter with the media.

When asked about the reason for her silence, Shilpa told IANS, "I wanted to share this at that time itself, but we had a commitment that we would not talk about this in the media. It was not like I was scared, as there was never any fear. Such things have happened to me, as I never gave money any priority." Shilpa shared that during the entire episode, she was blamed for things like asking for more and throwing clothes, which she never did. She alleged that it was all an attempt to bind her to a contract, as it was such a popular show.

Shilpa shared that everyone knows that she is someone who believes in taking a stand whenever she sees something wrong taking place, even on the set. She added that she prefers to remove herself from the situation where she feels hurt, and it is due to that she has ended up losing many projects as well.

Coming back to the podcast, Shilpa claimed that she was just looking for a way out of the situation. The 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant shared, “Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing mainai apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kardiya tha kiyunki mere pass koi rasssta nahi tha aur tab main uss main se nikli hun settle hoke."

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