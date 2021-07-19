Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for allegedly making 'porn films'

As per news agency ANI, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has said that Raj appears to be the key conspirator and the police has sufficient evidence.


Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra/File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Iraa Paul

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 19, 2021, 11:45 PM IST

Raj Kundra, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

As per news agency ANI,  the Mumbai Police Commissioner has said that Raj appears to be the key conspirator and the police has sufficient evidence regarding this.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," said CP Mumbai in a statement.

After dating for a long time, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty married on November 22, 2009. Viaan Raj Kundra, the couple's first child, was born in 2012. Shilpa and Raj's second child, Samisha, was born via surrogacy.