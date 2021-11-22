Shilpa Shetty wishes ‘cookie’ Raj Kundra on their wedding anniversary, shares old unseen pics

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra swore twelve years ago to be with one other through good times and bad. They've been together through thick and thin, highs and lows, and are one of Bollywood's most enduring couples. Shilpa Shetty rushed to Instagram at 12 a.m. to share some photos from her wedding, along with a lovely emotional message.

Shilpa shared a collage of some of her favourite wedding memories. Raj can be seen applying sindoor on Shilpa's head in one of the collage photos. He's tying the mangalsutra around her neck in another. Shilpa added a lovely caption, reminiscing about the past and being grateful for Raj. “his moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day…12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.”

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty married in November 2009. Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra are the couple's two children. Shilpa has made waves in the past for her appearances on reality shows like 'Super Dancer'. She'll soon be seen alongside Kiran Kher and Badshah in 'India's Got Talent'.