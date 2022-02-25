Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline Fernandez, quirky dance video goes VIRAL

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the host of a new show called ‘Shape of You’, and one of her first guests is Jacqueline Fernandez. Shilpa and Jacqueline had a blast on the set of the show, and they documented it on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the host of a new show called Shape of You, which will debut on Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel soon. Celebrities will speak about their mental and physical transformations, as well as all things fitness, in each episode of the show. One of the first guests on the show is Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was seen having a good time with Shilpa in a bodycon blue dress. Shilpa and Jacqueline twerk to a popular Instagram reel music in a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

Sharing the same, Shilpa wrote, “Kidding around #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit (sic).”

Last week, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a poster of her upcoming film, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote: "Sophie ka sapna hai magical love story!! Kya #BachchhanPaandey kar payega uski har wish puri? (Sophie's dream is to have magical story! Can Bachchan Paandey will be able to fulfil her wish?"

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with the film ‘Baazigar’. She has also appeared in films like ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Phir Milenge’, ‘Life In A... Metro’, and ‘Hungama 2’. Shilpa