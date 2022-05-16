Shilpa Shetty turns Wonder Woman for her upcoming film Nikamma, netizens call her 'desi Gal Gadot'

Shilpa Shetty

Last week, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty announced that she would be taking a break from social media and its monotony. And just when netizens were beginning to miss her lively social media presence, Shilpa is back with a bang!

She has now announced her comeback on social media along with the trailer of her big-screen comeback, Nikamma - with a sparkly new avatar no less. And if the teaser announcement is anything to go by, what a comeback it's going to be!

The teaser video sees a caricature Shilpa Shetty in a Wonder Woman avatar with electricity coursing through her and a sword in hand. Posting to her social media and announcing Nikamma's trailer release on May 17, she wrote, "Now we're talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned".

Fans have been waiting to watch their favourite star on the big screen and now, finally they will get to catch a glimpse of all the Nikamma action. As soon as Shilpa dropped the teaser video of herself in the Wonder Woman avatar, netizens took to the comments section of the post and called her 'desi Gal Gadot'. A section of social media users even dropped hearts and fire emojis expressing their excitement to see Shilpa in the new avatar.

Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 which was released on Disney+Hotstar. The film also starred Meezan Jafri and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.