Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’

Shilpa Shetty won't be welcoming Lord Ganesha to her house this year, and the reason for it has left her fans worried.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start from August 27 onwards, and several Bollywood stars will again welcome Bappa at their home. However, this time, Shilpa Shetty won't celebrate the arrival of Ganesha and will break the 22-year-old custom. Yes, from 2002, every year, Shilpa and her family would welcome Vignahartha at her home with utmost joy and happiness. This time, in 2025, Shipa would skip celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and the reason is the beveavement in the family.

Shilpa Shetty would skip Ganesh Chaturthi due to...

On Monday, two days prior to the celebrations, Shilpa dropped a cryptic post about skipping this year's Ganesh Chaturthi due to a loss in the family. On Instagram story, Shilpa shared a note that says, "With deep grief, we regret to inform you, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations."

She further revealed that the family would be observing a mourning of 13 days, and thus they will skip any festive celebrations, "As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude, The Kundra Family," the story reads.