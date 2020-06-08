Shilpa Shetty shows glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration with family; Raj Kundra bakes cake for her

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her birthday today and she has turned 45. As the actor is art home, she is celebrating her special day with her family including her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Kundra and newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty. A while back, Shilpa took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos from her intimate birthday celebrations with the family.

In the first photo, she is seen holding her daughter in her arms, while Viaan cut the birthday cake. Raj, on the other hand, is playing with his baby girl. In the second photo, Shilpa is all smiles while posing with her whole family with a delicious cake right on the table.

Shilpa captioned her post stating, "Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world, @rajkundra9, family by my side (the rest on a video call) and all the love, wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world..."

She concluded by writing, "Feeling a surge of love and gratitude... Thaaankyouuuuu sooooo much #love #gratitude #family #birthday #instafam".

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in Nikamma in which she stars alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan.

On the other hand, Shilpa also has Hungama 2 in her kitty which also has Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by Priyadarshan.