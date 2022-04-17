Shilpa Shetty SHOCKED as fan tries to enter her car, video goes viral

Varinder Chawla/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty was taken aback when a fan attempted to enter her car while she was out in Mumbai for the birthday celebrations of Smriti Khanna's daughter Anyaka. Shilpa and her daughter Samisha attended the birthday celebration.

Smriti threw a cocomelon-themed party for her daughter's second birthday. Shilpa and Samisha are seen getting into their car after leaving the party location in Juhu, Mumbai, in a video that has gone viral. "Tata bye bye," Samisha remarked to the paparazzi as they said their goodbyes.

Shilpa had to stop a fan from getting into the car, screaming, "Kya kar rahe ho bhai (What are you even doing)?"

Watch the video here:

Smriti has shared some photos from their party on Friday, April 15. Samisha sported a white gown and a large bow in her hair. In one of the group photos, Shilpa wore an identical white jacket and had Samisha in her arms, alongside birthday girl Anayka and her mother, Smriti.

Anayka was dressed in white, while Smriti donned a pastel-colored dress. In one of the photos, Smriti held Anayka in her arms as they posed in front of a set of balloons. Nearby, the elephant, duck, and monkey from Cocomelon could be seen as decor.





Smriti and Gauatm Gupta announced the birth of their daughter Anayka on Instagram in 2020. She had also shared her maternity journey with her fans on social media.



