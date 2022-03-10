Shilpa Shetty says 'bhaad mein jaye log' as she discusses controversies with Jacqueline Fernandez - WATCH

On one hand, B-town diva Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy promoting her upcoming potboiler, 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and on the other, she's juggling between completing the shoot for her forthcoming projects.

However, it's not been an easy time for the actress who has been making headlines in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The Sri Lankan-origin actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

Meanwhile, as the investigation is ongoing, Jacqueline is continuing to fulfil her work commitments.

Recently, she appeared as a guest on Shilpa Shetty's podcast and got support from the 'Hungama 2' star who had herself been in the news last year due to her husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case.

In a promotional video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's talk show 'Shape Of You' for Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel, the 'Bachchhan Paandey' actress is heard saying that she was 'possibly going through a lonely phase', presumably talking about her allegedly in a relationship with conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They were dating for more than six months as per reports.

Towards the end of the video, Shilpa is heard telling Jacqueline, "Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaye log. Hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi zindagi hai."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, multiple private photos of Jacqueline with the conman had surfaced online, which created quite a stir online. Later, commenting for the first time since her involvement in the case, Jacqueline had shared an Instagram post in which she said that she hopes "justice and good sense prevails". The text photograph read, "This country and its people have given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you (sic). She signed off with a folded-hand emoji.

On the film front, apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline will soon be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few other unannounced projects.

Meanwhile, 'Bachchhan Paandey' which is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.