Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets brutally trolled for his public appearance in black face shield

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has become netizens' favourite walking target ever since he was arrested in the alleged pornography case. Raj is usually spotted wearing face shields, masks or face covers at several public appearances. He has even avoided the paparazzi multiple times, and his videos have gone viral due to his 'strange' OOTD.

Last night, Shilpa and Raj arrived at a restaurant for dinner. As soon as the couple stepped out of the car, paps started clicking Raj. Kundra was wearing a heavy black leather jacket, with a matching black face shield. Raj avoided paps and went inside. Shilpa posed for the paps, but even she giggled at her husband's attempt to flee the paparazzi.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens had a field day on social media. They mocked Kundra's look and his failed attempt in avoiding the paparazzi. A user stated, "If Muh dikhaane layak nahi had a face." Another user wrote, "Ab ky ye puri umr aise hi muh chupaege." One of the user asserted, "Mou kala karke ghoomna koi inse seekhai...what they are teaching to the youth..." A netizen wrote, "Jab muh dikhane layak nhi rehe to q nikalte h bahar ghar me bethe raho na." Another netizen added, "Welding vale bhayya." One of the netizen wrote, "ace chupata kyu hai ye kaam he aisa kyu karte ho."

Earlier in June, Businessman Raj Kundra returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj captioned a goofy photo of himself with wife Shilpa, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi."

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.