Shilpa Shetty's company received Rs 15 crore from Raj Kundra? Actress’s lawyer breaks silence amid Rs 60 crore fraud case

There are reports that businessman Raj Kundra transferred Rs 15 crores to Shilpa Shetty's company. Now the actress' lawyer issued offical statement.

There were reports that amid Rs 60 crore fraud case of Raj Kundra, it has been found out that Rs 15 crore were transfered to Shilpa Shetty's company. However, the actress' lawyer has broken the silence on these accusatations, and issued a statement. As per the official statement from Shilpa's lawyer, these reports have carried fake information which was 'intentionally' planted to defame the client.

The statement reads, "There are reports circulating in the print and electronic media that my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, had allegedly received an amount of Rs 15 crore from her husband, Raj Kundra, almost 10 years ago for a transaction which is allegedly being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (Mumbai). The statement further reads, "At the outset, we would like to state that , this piece of information is totally fake and mischievously planted in the public domain to defame my client. We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client."

The actress' lawyer clarifies, "No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice. My Clients are, however, compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles that have circulated the news without verifying the truth."

The clarificiation also indicated legal action by Shilpa for maligning her image, "By intentionally defaming my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, she is now compelled to seek the protection of law enforcement agencies against such mischievous conduct of certain individuals. We have always cooperated with the investigation agencies and shall always cooperate to the best of our ability."

Shetty's lawyer emphasised that the defamatory articles and news shall be dealt with strongly by 'adopting the procedure established by law', as it infringes the Fundamental Rights of her. "My clients are moving the Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking relief against the defamatory campaign adopted by certain media outlets against my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra," the statement ends.