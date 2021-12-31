Shilpa Shetty recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic helicopter scene from K3G, Karan Johar reacts

Bollywood actress, reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently dropped an Instagram Reel that left fans nostalgic. The B-town diva recreated the iconic helicopter scene from Kthe blockbuster hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (K3G) featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shilpa shared the now-viral video clip after her arrival in Mumbai from her holiday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty who is seen in an all-black avatar just like SRK in the film is captured in slow-motion getting off a black helicopter. Holding the door of the helicopter with one hand, she is seen enthusiastically jumping down from it. The clip is similar to how Shah Rukh Khan jumps from his black helicopter in K3G. Shilpa is then seen walking briskly towards the camera with a smile on her face. K3G's iconic title track is heard playing in the background.

Alongside the clip, Shilpa wrote, "That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us." She even tagged the film's director Karan Johar who took to the comments section and dropped a bunch of clapping hands emojis.

Check out the video here:



Shilpa Shetty celebrated this year's Christmas with her husband Raj Kundra, kids and friends in Mussoorie. The 46-year-old shared a few pictures and videos from her holiday getaway on her Instagram handle. In one of the videos, Shilpa could be seen enjoying with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water. In the clip, her personal chefs are also seen preparing a special dinner table for the family. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"

She also shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories, one of which sees her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family--husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and friends.

Earlier in November, Shilpa and Raj made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh, post the latter`s bail in a pornography case.Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, on the last day of 2021, Shilpa took to her Instagram Story and posted a thoughtful message that reads, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it`s time to bid adieu to you. We`re ready for you, 2022! Please be nice. Happy New Year`s Eve!"

On the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season of the reality show `India`s Got Talent` as a judge with veteran actor Kirron Kher and singer Badshah. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.On the personal front, she recently returned home after celebrating this year`s Christmas with her husband, kids and friends in Mussoorie.